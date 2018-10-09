Canada's Matt Stairs axed by Padres after 1 season as hitting coach

The San Diego Padres have fired hitting coach Matt Stairs after one year on the job as the team continued to rank at the bottom of the majors in key offensive stats.

General manager A.J. Preller confirmed the move Tuesday, saying in a text to The Associated Press: "We made the change."

The rebuilding Padres finished last in the National League West at 66-96, five losses worse than 2017.

Stairs' replacement will be the Padres' 10th hitting coach since Petco Park opened in 2004.

The Saint John native had replaced Alan Zinter, who was fired on Sept. 1, 2017.

Stairs spent the 2017 season as the hitting coach for the Philadelphia Phillies, his first professional coaching position.

Pinch-hit prowess

He retired as a player in August 2011 after parts of 19 seasons in the major leagues with a record 13 different franchises, including the Padres in 2010 and Toronto Blue Jays in 2007 and 2008.

Stairs, who finished with 265 home runs, holds the record for most career pinch-hit homers with 23.

The 50-year-old, with a career .263 batting average and 897 runs batted in, broke into the major leagues with the Montreal Expos in the 1992-93 season and won a World Series title with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2008.

Among his career highlights is a clutch game-winning home run in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series in 2008 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Stairs was inducted into the New Brunswick Sports Hall of Fame in 2012 and the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame three years later.

He failed to receive a single vote in his first year of eligibility for the Baseball Hall of Fame and would no longer be included on the ballot, starting in 2018, to enter the baseball shrine in Cooperstown, N.Y.