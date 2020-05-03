Former Athletics pitching star, executive Matt Keough dies at 64
GM Billy Beane says 1978 AL all-star 'had an incredible passion for the game'
Matt Keough, the former Oakland Athletics pitcher and special assistant, has died. He was 64.
The Athletics announced the death Saturday night without providing details.
"Matt was a great baseball man and a proud Oakland A," Billy Beane, the team's executive vice-president of baseball operations, said in a statement.
"He had an incredible passion for the game and we were lucky to have him and his wealth of knowledge alongside us for the years he worked as a special assistant. He left an unforgettable impression on everyone he touched in baseball. Our sincere condolences are with the entire Keough family tonight."
A great friend lost:Matt Keough, P, brilliant scout. Thoughts to Colton, Kara, Shane, his children, nd his distinguished dad Marty, once traded for Carroll Hardy. Matt's understanding of P's was ahead of his time, our talks--even a week ago--unforgettable—@pgammo
Keough was an American League all-star as a rookie in 1978 and was selected AL comeback player of the year in 1980.
He was 58-84 with a 4.17 earned-run average with Oakland (1977-83), the New York Yankees (1983), St. Louis (1985), Chicago Cubs (1986) and Houston (1986), then went 45-44 with a 3/73 ERA in Japan with Hanshin (1987-90).
Keough's father, Marty and uncle, Joe, were major league outfielders.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.