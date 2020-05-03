Former Athletics pitching star, executive Matt Keough dies at 64

Matt Keough, the former Oakland Athletics pitcher and special assistant, has died. He was 64.

The Athletics announced the death Saturday night without providing details.

"Matt was a great baseball man and a proud Oakland A," Billy Beane, the team's executive vice-president of baseball operations, said in a statement.

"He had an incredible passion for the game and we were lucky to have him and his wealth of knowledge alongside us for the years he worked as a special assistant. He left an unforgettable impression on everyone he touched in baseball. Our sincere condolences are with the entire Keough family tonight."

A great friend lost:Matt Keough, P, brilliant scout. Thoughts to Colton, Kara, Shane, his children, nd his distinguished dad Marty, once traded for Carroll Hardy. Matt's understanding of P's was ahead of his time, our talks--even a week ago--unforgettable —@pgammo

Keough was an American League all-star as a rookie in 1978 and was selected AL comeback player of the year in 1980.

He was 58-84 with a 4.17 earned-run average with Oakland (1977-83), the New York Yankees (1983), St. Louis (1985), Chicago Cubs (1986) and Houston (1986), then went 45-44 with a 3/73 ERA in Japan with Hanshin (1987-90).

Keough's father, Marty and uncle, Joe, were major league outfielders.