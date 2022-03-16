Skip to Main Content
MLB

Blue Jays newcomer Matt Chapman provides power, Platinum Glove defence at 3rd base

The Toronto Blue Jays addressed their infield needs Wednesday by acquiring veteran third baseman Matt Chapman from Oakland for four prospects.

Shortstop Kevin Smith, pitcher Gunnar Hoglund, other prospects headed to Athletics

The Canadian Press ·
The Blue Jays have traded for third baseman Matt Chapman, who had a .210 batting average and 27 home runs last season for the Athletics while earning his third Gold Glove Award. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images/File)

The Toronto Blue Jays have addressed their infield needs.

Matt Chapman was acquired in a trade with the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, the Blue Jays have confirmed.

Shortstop Kevin Smith, right-handed pitcher Gunnar Hoglund, left-handed starter Zach Logue and left-handed reliever Kirby Snead were sent to Oakland in exchange for the all-star third baseman.

The 28-year-old Chapman had a .210 batting average, 27 home runs for the Athletics last season while earning his third Gold Glove. He has also won two Platinum Gold Glove Awards as the best defensive player in the American League.

The reported move comes a day after Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said adding a new position player was a priority.

Atkins said he feels the Blue Jays have "closed the gap" in the competitive AL East but he's always looking to make his club better.

"I think the most obvious way to do that is in our infield and complementing it somehow," said Atkins.

Before the Chapman trade it was rumoured that the Blue Jays were pursuing free agents like first baseman Freddie Freeman, a dual citizen of the United States and Canada, and shortstop Carlos Correa.

With files from CBC Sports

