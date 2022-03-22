Matt Chapman reportedly signs with Blue Jays through 2023, avoiding arbitration
Recently acquired 3rd baseman slated to become free agent after next season
The Toronto Blue Jays are signing recently acquired all-star third baseman Matt Chapman to a two-year, $25-million US contract extension, several media outlets reported Tuesday.
Acquired in a March 16 trade with the Oakland Athletics, the three-time Gold Glove winner is due to become a free agent after the 2023 season. This deal would cover his final two years of arbitration.
The arbitration deadline was today at 1 p.m. ET for player with three to six years of service time to negotiate their salaries based on a system that scales upward each season.
Chapman earned $623,500 in 2020 and $6.925 million last season in his first year of arbitration. Before Tuesday, his projected salary for the 2022 campaign was $9.5 million US, according to MLBTradeRumors.com.
Chapman, 28, hit 27 home runs with 72 RBI in 2021 but compiled a .210 batting average, the worst of his five-year career. He struck out a career-high 202 times in 529 at-bats.
In 573 career games, all with the A's, Chapman posted 111 home runs and 296 RBIswith a .243 average.
With files from CBC Sports
