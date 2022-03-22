Matt Chapman reportedly signs with Blue Jays through 2023, avoiding arbitration

The Toronto Blue Jays are signing recently acquired all-star third baseman Matt Chapman to a two-year, $25-million US contract extension, several media outlets reported Tuesday.

Acquired in a March 16 trade with the Oakland Athletics, the three-time Gold Glove winner is due to become a free agent after the 2023 season. This deal would cover his final two years of arbitration.

The arbitration deadline was today at 1 p.m. ET for player with three to six years of service time to negotiate their salaries based on a system that scales upward each season.

Chapman earned $623,500 in 2020 and $6.925 million last season in his first year of arbitration. Before Tuesday, his projected salary for the 2022 campaign was $9.5 million US, according to MLBTradeRumors.com.

Chapman, 28, hit 27 home runs with 72 RBI in 2021 but compiled a .210 batting average, the worst of his five-year career. He struck out a career-high 202 times in 529 at-bats.

In 573 career games, all with the A's, Chapman posted 111 home runs and 296 RBIswith a .243 average.