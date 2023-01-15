Content
Blue Jays' bullpen coach Matt Buschmann stepping down

The Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday announced that bullpen coach Matt Buschmann, 38, has opted to leave the organization to pursue other opportunities.

Major league team says it will unveil complete staff in coming weeks

The Canadian Press ·
Head and shoulder picture of men's bullpen coach.
Bullpen coach Matt Buschmann is leaving the Blue Jays to pursue other opportunities. Since 2020, the 38-year-old served as the director of pitching development. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters/File)

The Toronto Blue Jays will be in search of a new bullpen coach.

The team announced Sunday that Matt Buschmann has opted to leave the organization to pursue other opportunities.

Toronto also said it will announce its complete coaching staff in the coming weeks.

The 38-year-old Buschmann joined the Blue Jays in 2018 and served as the director of pitching development since 2020.

It was the first coaching gig for the former pitcher.

Buschmann played from 2006-2016, with the majority of that time being in the minor leagues. He suited up for three games for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2016.

