Cubs' Stroman has rib fracture, unsure of return to mound this season

Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman is dealing with persistent pain because of a right rib cartilage fracture.

Stroman said he isn't sure when he'll be able to take the mound again.

"I can't be too active; it's not like I can do too much right now," he said during Friday's 4-3 loss to the visiting Kansas City Royals. "I guess the best thing is to kind of let it heal itself.

"I can barely turn right now. Breathing's tough at some points and I can't sit for long periods of time. I'm just taking it day by day."

The former Blue Jays' starter was placed on the 15-day injured list on Aug. 2 with right hip inflammation. The all-star right-hander was slated to start Wednesday against the White Sox, but he had some discomfort in the rib area after throwing a bullpen session Sunday in Toronto.

He visited a doctor Monday and had an MRI that showed the cartilage fracture.

The Cubs want Stroman to be symptom-free before he resumes baseball activities, and they aren't sure when he might get to that point -- given the unusual injury for a pitcher.

The new injury for Stroman is a blow for the Cubs as they try for the franchise's first playoff appearance since 2020.

Stroman, who can become a free agent after the season, had a 2.28 earned-run average after his first 16 starts this year. He struggled before his IL stint, going 1-4 with a 9.00 ERA in his last nine starts.

Tellez spent 6 weeks on IL

Another ex-Blue Jay, first baseman Rowdy Tellez, has rejoined the Milwaukee Brewers following a six-week stint on the injured list.

The Brewers announced before their Saturday game with the Texas Rangers that they have reinstated Tellez and optioned infielder Abraham Toro to triple-A Nashville.

Tellez, 28, went on the IL with a right forearm issue July 5 and then hurt his left ring finger, delaying his return.

He was shagging fly balls in Cincinnati on July 15 and got his finger stuck in the outfield wall, ripping his fingernail off and causing a tuft fracture that required surgery. Tellez had 17 stitches removed from the finger on July 25.

Tellez hit 35 homers in 2022 but hasn't been as effective this year. He's batting .213 with a .285 on-base percentage in 79 games, .388 slugging percentage, 12 homers and 36 runs batted in.