Marcus Stroman says he's ready for return to Jays' rotation

Toronto Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman says he's ready to return to the major league mound.

The right-hander, who's been sidelined since early May with shoulder fatigue in his throwing arm, said in a tweet Monday night that his next start will be with the Blue Jays.

I’m back. Next start in the big leagues with the squad. Shout to everyone who helped throughout the process! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HDMH?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HDMH</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/BlueJays?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BlueJays</a> —@MStrooo6

Stroman was scheduled to pitch a rehab start with double-A New Hampshire Monday, but the game was postponed due to rain.

Stroman allowed two runs and one hit while walking four over 4 1/3 innings Wednesday in a rehab start with high-A Dunedin.

The 27-year-old was 0-5 with a 7.71 earned-run average through seven starts with Toronto before landing on the disabled list. He hasn't pitched for the Blue Jays since May 8.