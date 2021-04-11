Skip to Main Content
Stroman miffed Mets had him pitch in rain 7 minutes before game halted

Marcus Stroman was unhappy the New York Mets began Sunday's game against the visiting Miami Marlins in a steady rain, which interrupted his outing after nine pitches.

'Miserable feeling' having to wait another 5 days to take mound, ex-Blue Jay says

The Associated Press ·
Marcus Stroman was upset the Mets had him start Sunday afternoon’s game against Miami, only for umpires to stop the game seven minutes later due to rain. "[Using a reliever] was the safest way for us to go," he says. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The game began at 1:10 p.m. ET and was stopped by plate umpire D.J. Reyburn after seven minutes.

Home teams decide whether to start games. Once a game has begun, umpires decide whether to stop play because of bad weather.

Stroman took to Twitter during the rain delay to express his displeasure.

"This game should have never been started. Not smart at all," the former Toronto Blue Jays right-hander tweeted. "Those conditions put everyone at risk. Beyond happy no players on either side were injured. Hate that I have to wait another 5 days to pitch again. That's a miserable feeling."

While Mets manager Luis Rojas started Stroman, Miami manager Don Mattingly opted to use reliever John Curtiss as an opener. The Marlins were batting in the top of the first.

"We don't know quite where we're going to end up with this weather. They've opened the gate, so they obviously are going to try to play," Mattingly said about 1 hour, 20 minutes before the start.

"But the weather is still kind of up in the air so, yeah, I just felt like it [using a reliever] was the safest way for us to go."

