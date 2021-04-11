Stroman miffed Mets had him pitch in rain 7 minutes before game halted
'Miserable feeling' having to wait another 5 days to take mound, ex-Blue Jay says
Marcus Stroman was unhappy the New York Mets began Sunday's game against the visiting Miami Marlins in a steady rain, which interrupted his outing after nine pitches.
The game began at 1:10 p.m. ET and was stopped by plate umpire D.J. Reyburn after seven minutes.
Home teams decide whether to start games. Once a game has begun, umpires decide whether to stop play because of bad weather.
Stroman took to Twitter during the rain delay to express his displeasure.
While Mets manager Luis Rojas started Stroman, Miami manager Don Mattingly opted to use reliever John Curtiss as an opener. The Marlins were batting in the top of the first.
"We don't know quite where we're going to end up with this weather. They've opened the gate, so they obviously are going to try to play," Mattingly said about 1 hour, 20 minutes before the start.
"But the weather is still kind of up in the air so, yeah, I just felt like it [using a reliever] was the safest way for us to go."
