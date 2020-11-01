Marcus Stroman receives $18.9M US qualifying offer from Mets

Marcus Stroman has until Nov. 11 to accept or reject a one-year, $18.9-million US qualifying offer from the New York Mets.

The former Toronto Blue Jays' starting pitcher could decline and enter free agency, garnering the Mets draft pick compensation. The National League club could also propose a multi-year contract to Stroman, who didn't pitch this season because of a calf injury and later decided to opt out due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stroman, 29, was acquired from Toronto on July 28, 2019, for left-hander Anthony Kay and right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson.

The right-hander went 4-2 with a 3.77 earned-run average in 11 starts for the Mets late that season.

Light toss with some spin. Working on mind, body, and soul daily! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HDMH?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HDMH</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/HDMHApparel?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HDMHApparel</a> <a href="https://t.co/tZfviO4gNE">pic.twitter.com/tZfviO4gNE</a> —@STR0

Stroman probably would be one of the most sought-after starters on the open market.

He was due to make $4.4 million US in 2020 — the prorated portion of the one-year, $12 million deal he signed in January — and would give up the balance, a little more than $3.25 million, unless he has a precondition.

Stroman made his first all-star team with the Blue Jays in 2019 when he posted a 6-11 record and 2.96 ERA in 21 starts.

Stroman has yet to post a sub-4.00 ERA in consecutive seasons, but combined 2019 ERA between the Mets and Toronto of 3.22 was his lowest since 2017.