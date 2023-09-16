Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
MLB

Stroman delivers 2 shutout innings of relief for Cubs in return from injury

Marcus Stroman pitched two scoreless innings of relief in the Chicago Cubs' 6-4 loss to the Diamondbacks in Arizona on Friday night. He hadn't pitched since July 31 due to hip and rib injuries.

Ex-Blue Jay building pitch count; Chicago holds 2nd NL wild-card playoff spot

Field Level Media ·
Men's pitcher using his right hand to pat his left (glove) hand during a major league game.
The Cubs' Marcus Stroman returned to game action Friday night, pitching two scoreless innings in a 6-4 loss at Arizona. On the injured list since July 31, he will initially pitch out of the bullpen until building up his pitch counts. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images/File)

The Chicago Cubs activated all-star right-hander Marcus Stroman from the 15-day injured list Friday.

Stroman, the former Toronto Blue Jays starter, delivered two scoreless innings of relief in a 6-4 loss to the Diamondbacks in Arizona. He hadn't pitched since July 31 due to hip and rib injuries.

Stroman was initially placed on the IL due to a right hip injury. He was set to return in mid-August before it was discovered he had fractured rib cartilage.

The Cubs said Stroman will initially pitch out of the bullpen until he builds up his pitch counts.

"I'm good to go," Stroman told reporters before Friday night's 6-4 loss to the hometown Arizona Diamondbacks. "I'm excited. Like I said, I'm here. I can start, I come out of the bullpen. They can use me in whatever role they want. But I feel ready to compete and contribute, so that's kind of the mindset."

The Cubs hold the second National League wild-card spot entering Friday's game. Arizona is one of three teams — the San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds are the others — that entered the day in a virtual tie for third place  with the Miami Marlins just a half-game back.

Chicago manager David Ross appreciated Stroman's willingness to embrace any role down the stretch.

"He's a competitor and wants to be out there," Ross said. "He wants to help us in any way, that's the kind of dude he is. He worked really hard to get back."

Stroman was named to the all-star team for the second time in his career. He is 10-8 with a 3.85 earned-run average in 23 starts this season, his second with the Cubs.

Stroman had a 2.28 ERA in his first 16 starts before his season went downhill. He went 1-4 with a 9.00 ERA over his next seven starts.

Stroman struggled mightily in the final three starts, partially due to the hip issues. The 32-year-old allowed 17 runs and 22 hits in just 10 innings during the span before going on the IL.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

External Links

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now