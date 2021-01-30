Semien officially joins Blue Jays on 1-year deal after passing physical
Infielder finished 3rd in AL MVP voting in 2019 after posting 33 homers, 92 RBI
The Toronto Blue Jays and infielder Marcus Semien have agreed to a one-year contract worth $18 million US after passing his physical.
The 30-year-old from San Francisco had a .223 batting average with the Oakland Athletics last season.
Semien totalled nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 RBI in 53 games.
The right-handed hitter finished third in American League MVP voting in 2019 when he hit .285 with 83 extra-base hits, including 33 home runs, playing all 162 games.
Semien was a sixth-round draft pick of the White Sox in 2011 and played two seasons in Chicago before he was dealt to Oakland in 2014.
The six-foot, 195-pound infielder carries a .254 batting average through 858 regular-season games.
Ex-Jay Loup gets 1-year contract from Mets
Left-hander Aaron Loup finalized a one-year, $3-million contract with the New York Mets.
Loup can earn $250,000 in performance bonuses for games pitched: $50,000 each of 20, 30, 40, 50 and 60.
The 33-year-old was 3-2 with a 2.52 earned-run average in 25 innings over 24 games for American League champion Tampa Bay last season, allowing 17 hits while striking out 22 and walking four.
Once considered a lefty specialist, he held right-handed batters to a .192 average with three home runs in 58 plate appearances and left-handed batters to a .212 average with no home runs in 38 plate appearances. Loup did not allow a run in eight of nine post-season games.
He is 15-22 with six saves and a 3.38 ERA in nine major league seasons with Toronto (2012-18), Philadelphia (2019), San Diego (2019) and Rays (2020).
With files from The Associated Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.