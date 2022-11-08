Blue Jays ace Manoah in AL Cy Young Award mix after flashing 2.24 ERA

Justin Verlander of the World Series champion Houston Astros is a heavy favourite to win his third Cy Young Award after the 39-year-old ace went 18-4 with a major league-low 1.75 earned-run average this season in a marvelous comeback from Tommy John surgery.

Alek Manoah of the Toronto Blue Jays and fellow right-hander Dylan Cease of the Chicago White Sox are the other American League Cy Young finalists.

Manoah, who emerged as ace of the Blue Jays' starting rotation, is the ninth and youngest pitcher in franchise history to be named a finalist.

The 24-year-old from Homestead, Fla., led Toronto with 16 victories this past season and his 2.24 ERA ranked fourth in the major leagues. Manoah's 0.88 mark in September was the lowest in a single month for any pitcher in team history.

In 31 starts, he struck out 180 over 196 2/3 innings, 85 more than last season when he made debuted in the majors.

The 2022 all-star made his playoff debut last month, pitching Game 1 of a wild-card series against Seattle at a raucous Rogers Centre for the first Blue Jays home playoff game since 2016.

He appeared to battle some jitters in the Oct. 7 outing and allowed four earned runs, matching a season high, in a 4-0 loss.

This is the third consecutive year a Toronto pitcher has been nominated for the AL Cy Young, with Hyun Jin Ryu a 2020 finalist and Robbie Ray winning the award last year.

Phillies respond to new skipper

Rob Thomson of Corunna, Ont., didn't make the cut in the running for National League top manager honours despite guiding the Philadelphia Phillies to their first playoff berth in 11 years.

WATCH | Thomson shines with Phils, impressing many in Ontario hometown:

Phillies’ manager Rob Thomson has Ontario hometown ready for World Series Duration 2:00 Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson is heading to the World Series and he has the backing of his hometown of Corruna, Ont.

Philadelphia had a 22-29 record when Joe Girardi was fired in early June. Thomson was promoted from bench coach to interim manager and went 65-46 the rest of the regular season.

He was rewarded with a two-year contract last month.

Dave Roberts from the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers, first-year New York Mets skipper Buck Showalter, and Brian Snitker of the NL East champion Braves are up for the award.

Showalter is trying to join Hall of Famers Bobby Cox and Tony La Russa as the only managers to win four times.

In the AL, one of Terry Francona (Cleveland), Brandon Hyde (Baltimore) and Scott Servais (Seattle) will be named manager of the year.

The race for AL MVP is between Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani and Yordan Alvarez.

Judge broke the AL record with 62 home runs, tied for the big-league lead with 131 runs batted in and was second in the league with a .311 batting average.

He also led the majors in runs (133), on-base percentage (.425), slugging percentage (.686), on-base-plus slugging percentage (1.111), extra-base hits (90) and total bases (391) to help the New York Yankees win the AL East. The six-foot-seven outfielder became a free agent Sunday.

Ohtani starred on mound, at plate

Ohtani, last year's AL MVP, put together perhaps the greatest two-way season in baseball history for a third-place Los Angeles Angels team that finished 73-89.

The superstar from Japan went 15-9 with a 2.33 ERA and 219 strikeouts in 28 starts on the mound covering 166 innings. At the plate, he batted .273 with 34 homers, 95 RBI and an .875 OPS.

Alvarez, the Houston slugger who launched a go-ahead homer in the clinching game of the World Series last weekend, hit .306 with 37 home runs, 97 RBI and a 1.019 OPS during the regular season.

St. Louis Cardinals teammates Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt along with San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado are NL MVP finalists in voting by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

Balloting was conducted at the conclusion of the regular season, and winners will be announced next week.

Miami ace Sandy Alcantara, Atlanta left-hander Max Fried and Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Julio Urias are the top three vote-getters for the NL Cy Young Award.

Seattle centre-fielder Julio Rodriguez is expected to win a crowded AL rookie of the year race that also includes Cleveland left fielder Steven Kwan and Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman.

Notably absent from the trio of finalists was Houston shortstop Jeremy Pena, a breakout star in the post-season following his solid regular season.

Pena, who won a Gold Glove last week, was the World Series MVP against Philadelphia and the AL Championship Series MVP versus the Yankees. He became the first hitter to take those three prizes in an entire career, according to OptaSTATS -- doing it all in his rookie season.

Cardinals utilityman Brendan Donovan joined Atlanta Braves centre-fielder Michael Harris II and pitcher Spencer Strider in the top three for NL rookie of the year.