Luke Voit set for season debut with Yankees following knee surgery

Major league home run champion Luke Voit was activated from the 10-day injured list by the New York Yankees and was set to make his season debut against the American League champion Rays in Tampa Bay on Tuesday night.

Mark Didtler · The Associated Press ·
Yankees first baseman Luke Voit was scheduled to make his season debut Tuesday night against the Rays in Tampa Bay after suffering a torn meniscus in his left knee in March. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

The 30-year-old had surgery March 29 to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee and hit .389 (7-for-18) with two doubles and three homers during a five-game injury rehabilitation assignment from May 4-9 with triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Voit missed the first 34 games of the Yankees, who went 18-16. He batted .277 in 213 at-bats over 56 games last season with a major league-leading 22 homers and 52 runs batted in.

New York first basemen hit .153 (19 for 124) in his absence with three homers, 10 RBI, 36 strikeouts and 17 walks.

In Voit's absence, Jay Bruce played 10 games at first base and hit .118 (4-for-34) with one homer, three RBI, 13 strikeouts five walks, then retired.

Mike Ford played 13 at first and batted .103 (4-for-39) with two homers, four RBI, 14 strikeouts and six walks, and DJ LeMahieu played 15 there and hit .282 (11-for-50) with no homers, three RBI, nine strikeouts and six walks). Miguel Andujar had one game at first, going 0-for-4.

With Voit's return, LeMahieu figures to get most of his time at second base.

New York opened a roster spot for Voit on Sunday when they optioned Andujar to Scranton.

