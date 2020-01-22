Luis Rojas nears multi-year deal to manage Mets, says GM
Quality control coach to replace Carlos Beltran after latter's resignation
The New York Mets are finalizing a multi-year agreement with quality control coach Luis Rojas to make him the team's manager, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Wednesday.
"I think it's the fit. It's where the team is. I think it's the culture we're trying to create," Van Wagenen said.
Rojas would replace Carlos Beltran, who left the team last week before managing a single game as part of the fallout from the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal.
"He has a good finger on the pulse of this team," Van Wagenen said.
LUIS ROJAS! Love love love it. Loved being around him on the bench last year. Always teaching and full of knowledge. Super laid back and brings nothing but great vibes each and every day. Beyond even keel. Excited even more for the year! <a href="https://twitter.com/Mets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Mets</a>—@STR0
Callaway was fired after the season, and Rojas interviewed for the vacancy in November before New York hired Beltran.
1st managerial job with Mets' Gulf Coast team
Rojas, who was born in the Dominican Republic, played minor league ball with the Orioles, Marlins and Expos/Nationals from 2000-05 but never got above rookie ball.
He coached for New York in the Dominican Summer League in 2007, got his first managerial role with the Mets' rookie-level Gulf Coast League team in 2011 and also coached at class-A and double-A. Notably, he was manager at double-A Binghamton during Pete Alonso's breakout 2018 season, when he led the minors with 36 home runs.
He was voted Best Managerial Candidate by his peers three times as a minor league manager in polling by Baseball America.
Rojas also managed the Dominican team at last fall's Premier12 Olympic qualifying event.
Houston manager AJ Hinch and Boston skipper Alex Cora were also fired after being named in MLB's sign-stealing report. Neither the Astros nor Red Sox have named replacements.
When the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Astros?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Astros</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RedSox?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RedSox</a> fill their vacancy, 10 of the 30 managerial jobs will have been given to someone new this offseason. That is one-third of the majors. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BasicMath?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BasicMath</a>—@Joelsherman1
