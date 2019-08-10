Blue Jays' Gurriel Jr. to sit out at least 10 days with quad strain

The Toronto Blue Jays have placed outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on the 10-day injured list with a left quad strain.

The move, announced Saturday, is retroactive to Aug. 9.

Right-handed pitcher Brock Stewart was recalled from triple-A Buffalo and activated before Toronto's game against the visiting New York Yankees.

Gurriel is batting .279 with 19 home runs and 47 runs batted in this season.

