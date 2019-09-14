Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel Jr., returns to starting lineup against Yankees

Outfielder/infielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., and catcher Luke Maile were reinstated from the 10-day injured list by the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday afternoon.

Both were available to play in the matinee between Toronto and the New York Yankees.

Gurriel has been out since Aug. 9 because of a left quad strain he suffered while running to first base trying to beat out a ground ball.

At the time of Gurriel's injury, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo believed the injury was just a cramp, but it was announced the following day the 25-year-old would hit the injured list with a quad injury.

Gurriel is hitting .279 with 19 home runs, 47 runs batted in, and six stolen bases this season.

Maile has been out since late July with a left oblique strain. The 28-year-old has a .153 batting average with two home runs in 2019.