Lourdes Gurriel Jr. sets Blue Jays mark with 4th slam of season in 22-7 rout of O's

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Teoscar Hernandez each hit a grand slam, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. slugged his 44th homer, and the visiting Toronto Blue Jays overpowered Baltimore 22-7 Sunday, finishing two runs shy of the franchise record.

Guerrero's drive tied him with Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani for the major league lead. Jake Lamb also homered during a 10-run third inning for the Blue Jays, who took three of the four in the series.

Gurriel set the franchise record with his fourth grand slam of the season and also had a two-run homer in the fifth to drive in seven runs. Danny Jansen had four hits, including three doubles, and four RBI.

The club record for runs was set in a 24-10 thrashing of the Orioles on June 26, 1978, a game in which John Mayberry hit the Jays' only two homers and had seven RBI after coming off the bench.

Toronto, which won three times in the four-game series, had 19 hits in Sunday's contest and improved to 80-63 after starting the day tied with the Yankees for the second American League wild card behind Boston.

Ryan Mountcastle hit his 28th homer, matching the Orioles rookie mark set by Cal Ripken Jr. in 1982.

Anthony Santander homered for the third time in four games and Austin Wynns had a solo shot in the seventh and finished with three RBI for Baltimore.

Blue Jays left-hander Steven Matz (12-7) allowed five runs and six hits with six strikeouts and two walks over six innings.

Balanced attack

Orioles rookie left-hander Zac Lowther (0-2) was recalled from triple-A Norfolk on Sept. 6 to take a spot in the rotation. Lowther loaded the bases on a single and two walks in the first. He then hit Hernandez for the Blue Jays' first run. Gurriel followed with the grand slam and Toronto led 5-0.

Guerrero pushed the lead to 6-0 with a solo shot in the second.

The Orioles pulled within 6-3 in the bottom half on a fielder's choice by Kelvin Gutierrez and a two-run single by Wynns.

The Blue Jays pulled away in the third against Spenser Watkins with a two-run double by Jansen, a single by Breyvic Valera and a solo homer by Lamb.

Hernandez put the game further out of reach with the grand slam.

It was the first time the Blue Jays have hit two grand slams in a game.

Mike Baumann entered and allowed a two-run double to Valera.

Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer was held out of the lineup one day after hitting a two-run homer that gave Toronto an 11-10 victory in the first game of a doubleheader.

Springer missed three games after fouling a ball off his knee in Monday's 8-0 win over the Yankees.

Thornton recalled, Castro sent to Bisons

The Blue Jays recalled right-hander Trent Thornton from triple-A Buffalo on Sunday and optioned right-hander Anthony Castro to the Bisons.

Thornton has a 1-3 record and 4.60 earned-run average over 36 appearances this season.

Blue Jays rookie right-hander Alek Manoah (5-2, 3.71 ERA) is starting the series opener Monday against visiting Tampa Bay at 7:07 p.m. ET.