Red Sox hit with lineup dilemmas as World Series shifts to L.A.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora says no decision has been made on whether slugger J.D. Martinez will start Game 3 of the World Series.

But Cora said Thursday that whatever lineup he uses, it will not feature star right fielder Mookie Betts at second base.

Martinez is Boston's main designated hitter. The DH role will not be used Friday when the Red Sox take their 2-0 lead into Dodger Stadium to face Los Angeles.

Martinez rolled his right ankle on a double in Game 1. He stayed in, then delivered a key hit Wednesday night in Game 2 at Fenway Park.Cora said Martinez got treatment for his sore ankle during Thursday's travel day. The manager said Martinez would get more treatment Friday, and a decision would be made as game time approached.

Martinez has said he planned on playing in Game 3. He started 57 times in the outfield this season, splitting time in left field and right field.

Game 2 highlights:

Boston doubles up Los Angeles 4-2, J.D. Martinez hits 2-run single. 1:38

If Martinez plays the outfield, then either Betts, centre fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. or left fielder Andrew Benintendi would lose their spot. There had been speculation Betts could play second base — he made 14 starts there as a rookie in 2014, and played six innings at the spot in August after Ian Kinsler was hurt.

Cora flatly said Betts would not start at second base.

Buehler starts for Dodgers

Meanwhile, the Dodgers are counting on Walker Buehler to yank them out of the 2-0 deficit.

Clearly, the Dodgers trust their 24-year-old rookie.

He led them to a victory over Colorado in Game 163 that clinched Los Angeles' sixth straight NL West title.

The right-hander also pitched well in Game 7 of the NL Championship Series against Milwaukee.

Now, the pressure is on the calm and confident kid from Kentucky horse country to keep them out of a potential 3-0 hole.

"It's a little bit different than a Game 7 tomorrow," Buehler said Thursday, "but at the same time there's a little bit of backs-against-the-wall-type of scenario."

Since starting the season at Triple-A Oklahoma City, Buehler has impressed as the heir apparent to three-time NL Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw, who could opt out of the final two years of his contract after the World Series.

"Walker is a tremendous talent," Kershaw said after the NL tiebreaker game. "His competitiveness is off-the-charts, his ability is off-the-charts."

Buehler was 8-5 with a 2.62 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 24 regular-season appearances, including one in relief. He was especially good down the stretch with a 1.55 ERA over his last 12 starts.