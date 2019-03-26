New
'Unacceptable' conduct by Giants boss warranted suspension: MLB commissioner
Major League Baseball has suspended San Francisco Giants president and CEO Larry Baer without pay until July 1 after a video showed him in a physical altercation with his wife.
Larry Baer took leave in March after video captured him in physical altercation with wife
Major League Baseball has suspended San Francisco Giants president and CEO Larry Baer without pay until July 1 after a video showed him in a physical altercation with his wife.
Commissioner Rob Manfred said Tuesday that Baer's conduct on the video was "unacceptable" and warranted discipline. Manfred says Baer should be held to a higher standard because of his position as a leader of the franchise.
Baer took a leave of absence three days after TMZ released the video on March 1 showing the altercation in a San Francisco park between Baer and his wife, Pam. Manfred said the unpaid suspension will date back to when Baer stepped away on March 4.
Baer said in a statement that he respects the decision and apologized for his actions.