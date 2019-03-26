'Unacceptable' conduct by Giants boss warranted suspension: MLB commissioner

Major League Baseball has suspended San Francisco Giants president and CEO Larry Baer without pay until July 1 after a video showed him in a physical altercation with his wife.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said Tuesday that Baer's conduct on the video was "unacceptable" and warranted discipline. Manfred says Baer should be held to a higher standard because of his position as a leader of the franchise.

Baer took a leave of absence three days after TMZ released the video on March 1 showing the altercation in a San Francisco park between Baer and his wife, Pam. Manfred said the unpaid suspension will date back to when Baer stepped away on March 4.