'Unacceptable' conduct by Giants boss warranted suspension: MLB commissioner
Major League Baseball has suspended San Francisco Giants president and CEO Larry Baer without pay until July 1 after a video showed him in a physical altercation with his wife.

Josh Dubow · The Associated Press ·
Giants president and CEO Larry Baer has been suspended by Major League Baseball until July 1 following the release of a video showing him in a physical altercation with his wife Pam, right. (Eric Risberg/Associated Press/File)

Commissioner Rob Manfred said Tuesday that Baer's conduct on the video was "unacceptable" and warranted discipline. Manfred says Baer should be held to a higher standard because of his position as a leader of the franchise.

Baer took a leave of absence three days after TMZ released the video on March 1 showing the altercation in a San Francisco park between Baer and his wife, Pam. Manfred said the unpaid suspension will date back to when Baer stepped away on March 4.

Baer said in a statement that he respects the decision and apologized for his actions.

