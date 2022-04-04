White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn out at least 1 month with knee injury

Chicago White Sox right-hander Lance Lynn will miss at least four weeks due to a slight tendon tear near his right knee, general manager Rick Hahn said Sunday.

Lynn, who was a potential starter for Friday's season opener in Detroit, is scheduled to have surgery Tuesday.

The knee issue was detected during testing on Sunday. With the four-week timetable before Lynn can throw, it could be mid- to late May before he can make his season debut.

The veteran was favouring his right leg when he left his final spring training outing Saturday in the fourth inning. He struggled in the 8-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up seven runs (four earned) on seven hits over 3 2/3 innings and 79 pitches.

The White Sox have not announced their opening day starter. With Lynn out of the picture, right-hander Lucas Giolito is the leading option to face the Tigers.

Lynn, 34, was 11-6 with a career-best 2.69 earned-run average in 28 starts during his first season with the White Sox in 2021. He also was named an all-star for the second time in his career and finish third in American League Cy Young Award voting.

In 10 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals (2011-17), Minnesota Twins (2018), New York Yankees (2018), Texas Rangers (2019-20) and White Sox, Lynn is 115-77 in 288 appearances (264 starts) with a 3.48 ERA.

Padres acquire Manaea from Athletics

The San Diego Padres acquired left-hander Sean Manaea from the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

The Padres also received right-hander Aaron Holiday in the trade in exchange for fellow prospects Euribiel Angeles and Adrian Martinez.

Manaea, who joins a rotation that includes Yu Darvish, Blake Snell, Mike Clevinger and Joe Musgrove, posted an 11-10 record with a 3.91 ERA in 32 starts last season with Oakland.

Just hours after the trade was announced, Manaea started for the Padres against Oakland and gave up one run and six hits over 3 2/3 innings. He struck out four and walked one while wearing his green A's glove.

Manaea had been scheduled to pitch Sunday and the Padres decided to keep him on schedule.

"I was thinking of having him pitch in an A's uniform with a Padres hat," said San Diego manager Bob Melvin, who was Oakland's manager prior to this season.

Oakland won the contest 8-2 at Mesa, Ariz.

The 30-year-old Manaea sports a 50-41 record with a 3.86 ERA in 129 appearances (128 starts) with the Athletics. He threw a no-hitter against the Boston Red Sox on April 21, 2018.

Holiday, 21, owned a 2-0 record with a 0.00 ERA in 5 2/3 innings over three relief appearances last season with the Athletics of the Arizona Complex League.

Angeles, 19, is the Padres' No. 12 prospect, per MLB Pipeline. The infielder competed with Lake Elsinore of Low-A West and Fort Wayne of High-A Central last season, batting .330 in 105 games.

Martinez, 25, is the Padres' No. 26 prospect, per MLB Pipeline. The right-hander went 8-5 with a 3.38 ERA in 26 games (22 starts) last season with double-A San Antonio and triple-A El Paso.

The deal came as MLB.com reported Clevinger likely will begin the year on the injured list with knee soreness. The 31-year-old right-hander missed all of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Touted prospect J-Rod makes Mariners

Julio Rodriguez, the top prospect in the Seattle farm system, made the Mariners' opening day roster and is expected to start in the outfield when the season opens Thursday against Minnesota.

It will be one of the most heralded debuts for a Mariners prospect since that of Alex Rodriguez in 1994.

In 12 spring training games, Julio Rodriguez hit .419 (13-for-31) with three home runs, eight runs batted in and three stolen bases. His on-base percentage was .471 and he recorded a slugging percentage of .839.

The 21-year-old is the No. 3 overall prospect in baseball, as ranked by MLB Pipeline.

"It's time for Julio Rodriguez to play in the big leagues," manager Scott Servais told reporters Monday.

Servais recounted the reaction Rodriguez had when he heard the news.

"That was quite a conversation," Servais said. "He is so, so excited. He's just a fun kid. The joy and the excitement he plays with, I think it's contagious. It's going to serve our team very well. And I think he's a really good player on top of it. It should be fun."

In 74 games last season with high-A Everett and double-A Arkansas, the six-foot-three, 228-pound Rodriguez hit .347 with 13 homers, 47 RBI and 23 stolen bases.