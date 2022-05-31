Roger Clemens' son, Kody, to make MLB debut Tuesday night with Tigers

Utility man Kody Clemens is expected to make his major league debut Tuesday evening for the Detroit Tigers in Game 2 of their doubleheader against the visiting Minnesota Twins.

Clemens, 26, is the youngest son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner and one-time Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roger Clemens, who planned to be at Comerica Park on Tuesday.

"He's scrambling and trying to figure out when he's going to fly here," Kody Clemens said after Detroit's 7-5 win on Monday. "He loved it. He was like, 'You're a big leaguer, kid.'"

The younger Clemens, whom the Tigers added to their roster on Monday, plays several positions in the infield and outfield. He will reportedly start at second base Tuesday.

"As soon as [the Tigers hired manager] A.J. [Hinch] a couple years back, he took me into his office and just said, 'Hey, do you play anywhere else?'" Clemens said. "I was like, I really played a lot of third in college. I'll play third base, outfield, wherever you want."

The Detroit News reported Kody Clemens was with his triple-A Toledo teammates on a bus early Monday when he received the call that he was going to the majors. He got off the bus and made his way to Detroit.

Replaces injured Grossman

Clemens was assigned No. 21, which his father wore with Boston from 1984-96 and with Toronto for the following two seasons before switching to No. 22 with the New York Yankees and Houston.

"Obviously, I'm trying to create my own career path here, but to wear his number is awesome," Kody Clemens said. "Luckily, we always say that I'm glad I'm a hitter, not a pitcher, so I don't have to live up to what he did. Half a career as his is unbelievable."

Kody replaces outfielder Robbie Grossman on the Tigers' roster after the latter was placed on the injured list with a strained neck.

With the triple-A Mud Hens, Clemens was batting .283 with eight home runs and 31 runs batted in. A third-round pick in 2018, Clemens was on the MLB roster with the Tigers last season but has not yet appeared in a major-league game.

Roger Clemens was an 11-time all-star who won 354 games in a major league career from 1984-2007 and struck out 4,672, third behind Nolan Ryan and Randy Johnson.

Among the players implicated in the 2007 Mitchell Report, Roger Clemens denied using performance-enhancing drugs. In 2012, he was acquitted of charges he lied to Congress when he denied allegations of PED use.