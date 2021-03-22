Blue Jays' projected closer Kirby Yates out multiple weeks with strained arm

The Toronto Blue Jays have lost another pitcher to injury.

The team says right-hander Kirby Yates has been diagnosed with a flexor-pronator strain in his right arm and is expected to miss multiple weeks.

Yates has been touted as a potential closer after signing a one-year, $5.5-million US contract with the Blue Jays this off-season one month before their former closer, Ken Giles, finalized a two-year free-agent deal with Seattle. Giles won't pitch this season after having Tommy John (elbow ligament replacement) surgery

The 33-year-old Yates made just six appearances with San Diego last year before having surgery to remove bone chips from his pitching elbow.

Yates was an all-star in 2019 with San Diego, registering 41 saves and posting a 1.19 earned-run average.

Right-hander Nate Pearson (groin) and Thomas Hatch (elbow) also are sidelined for Toronto.

The Blue Jays' season opener is April 1.