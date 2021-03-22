Blue Jays' projected closer Kirby Yates out multiple weeks with strained arm
Former Padres' stopper had surgery to remove bone chips in right elbow last August
The Toronto Blue Jays have lost another pitcher to injury.
The team says right-hander Kirby Yates has been diagnosed with a flexor-pronator strain in his right arm and is expected to miss multiple weeks.
Yates has been touted as a potential closer after signing a one-year, $5.5-million US contract with the Blue Jays this off-season one month before their former closer, Ken Giles, finalized a two-year free-agent deal with Seattle. Giles won't pitch this season after having Tommy John (elbow ligament replacement) surgery
Yates was an all-star in 2019 with San Diego, registering 41 saves and posting a 1.19 earned-run average.
Right-hander Nate Pearson (groin) and Thomas Hatch (elbow) also are sidelined for Toronto.
The Blue Jays' season opener is April 1.
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.