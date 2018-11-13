Japan secures at least split in 6-game series vs. MLB All-Stars
9th-inning rally produces 4 runs; Nagoya to host final 2 games
Ryosuke Kikuchi drove in the go-ahead run on a squeeze bunt as Japan rallied with four runs in the top of the ninth inning to beat the MLB All-Stars 5-3 and take a 3-1 lead in their six-game exhibition series on Tuesday.
The ninth-inning comeback in Hiroshima started when Kirby Yates walked leadoff batter Kazuki Tanaka, who stole second and scored on Seiji Uebayashi's single to centre to cut the MLB lead to 3-2.
Japan tied the game on Kosuke Tanaka's single to centre that scored Uebayashi from second.
John Brebbia replaced Yates, and Japan took the lead on Kikuchi's squeeze bunt up the first base line that scored Kosuke Tanaka from third.
The hosts added an insurance run on Yuki Yanagita's high chopper over the head of Brebbia that allowed Shogo Akiyama to score from third.
Yates unravels in 9th
Yasuaki Yamasaki recorded the final three outs for the save.
Yates, who gave up four runs, two unearned, took the loss.
Kenta Maeda started for MLB and threw two shutout innings in his return to his former park.
Maeda, who spent nine seasons with the Hiroshima Carp before signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016, struck out two and gave up one hit before being replaced by Matt Andriese.
Rhys Hoskins hit an opposite-field solo homer to right in the second inning to give his team an early lead.
The MLB squad added another run in the seventh.
Inside-the-park homer
Akiyama hit an inside-the-park home run down the left field line past a diving Soto for Japan's first run in the top of the eighth.
A sacrifice fly by Santana to left field in the ninth scored Amed Rosario from third and restored the two-run lead before Japan's four-run ninth.
Former Hiroshima Carp and major league pitcher Hiroki Kuroda threw out the ceremonial first pitch.
The final two games are on Wednesday and Thursday in Nagoya.
