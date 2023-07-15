Content
Blue Jays ace Gausman has left side discomfort, won't make Saturday start

Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman was scratched from Saturday's scheduled start against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks because of discomfort in his left side. The team said an MRI revealed no damage and that Gausman is day to day.

The Canadian Press ·
Men's baseball player delivers a pitch during major league game.
Right-hander Chris Bassitt is starting in Gausman's place at 3:07 p.m. ET.

Gausman is 7-5 with a 3.03 earned-run average in 19 starts. The two-time all-star signed a five-year, $110-million US contract with Toronto before the 2022 season.

Gausman also has pitched for Baltimore, Atlanta, Cincinnati and San Francisco.

Bassitt is 8-5 with a 4.19 ERA in 19 starts. He signed a three-year, $63-million contract with the Blue Jays last off-season.

