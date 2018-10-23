World Series: Kershaw toes rubber at Fenway for 1st time

The World Series opens in October chill on Tuesday (8:09 p.m. ET) with Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw pitching at Fenway Park for the first time and facing a Red Sox team that had the best record in baseball.

Kershaw will confront a lineup loaded with the likes of Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez that carried Boston to 108 wins this season.

Chris Sale gets the start for Boston, pitching 10 days after his last outing and nine after he was hospitalized with what the team called a "stomach illness." What precisely was wrong with Sale is unclear. He joked -- possibly -- that it was from a piercing gone bad.

Red Sox ace Chris Sale will make his first start in 10 days on Tuesday night after he was hospitalized with what the team called a "stomach illness." (Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

Forecasts call for the temperature to be around 10 C for the first pitch with a drop as the night goes on.

Teams add southpaws to 'pen

Boston and Los Angeles have each added a fresh left-handed relief pitcher to their World Series rosters.

The Red Sox put Drew Pomeranz on its roster Tuesday in place of right-hander Brandon Workman. The Dodgers swapped lefties, adding Scott Alexander and dropping Caleb Ferguson.

Knuckleballer Steven Wright failed to make Boston's roster after​ throwing a simulated game Sunday. Wright was removed from the Division Series roster following the opener against the New York Yankees, a day after reinjuring his left knee during a workout. Pomeranz gives the Red Sox another matchup left-hander to use against the Dodgers.

Workman takes seat

He made 11 starts, then was sent to the bullpen in August and had a 5.96 earned-run average in 15 relief appearances, striking out 22 and walking 12 in 22 2/3 innings while allowing 27 hits.

Workman allowed seven hits and three walks while facing 13 batters over three appearances in the Division and League Championship Series.

Alexander made one appearance in the Division Series against Atlanta, throwing a 1-2-3 ninth inning in the Dodgers' Game 3 loss.

Ferguson, a rookie, did not allow a hit or walk while facing 10 batters over three innings in six post-season appearances. He was replaced on the Championship Series roster by fellow lefty Julio Urias.