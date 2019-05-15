Ex-Blue Jay Kendrys Morales returns to AL East with Yankees

The New York Yankees have acquired veteran slugger Kendrys Morales from the Oakland Athletics.

New York is also getting $8,491,452 US from Oakland to cover most of the $8,903,226 remaining in former Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter's $12 million salary. That leaves the Yankees to pay $411,774, a prorated share of the $555,000 minimum.

As part of the deal announced Tuesday night, the Yankees will send Oakland a player to be named or cash.

Oakland acquired Morales from Toronto on March 27, and the Blue Jays agreed to send the A's $11,445,000 as part of that swap.

The 13-year major league veteran appeared in 34 games. A switch-hitter, he batted .204 with one homer and seven runs batted in before being designated for assignment Monday.

The Yankees added Morales a day after putting Miguel Andujar back on the injured list with a small labrum tear in his right shoulder. New York has 13 players on the injured list, and Andujar had been the Yankees' best remaining fit at designated hitter.

Morales is in the final year of a three-year, $33-million contract.