Morales sets Blue Jays record with 7-game HR streak
Designated hitter is 7th player in MLB history to achieve feat
Blue Jays designated hitter Kendrys Morales set a team record by homering for the seventh consecutive game Sunday, becoming the seventh player in major league history with a home run streak of at least seven games.
Ken Griffey Jr., Dale Long, and Don Mattingly share the record with home runs in eight straight games.
Morales has connected eight times in his streak, the longest in the majors this season. He extended his run with a two-run drive to right off Philadelphia right-hander Vince Velasquez in the third inning, his 21st of the season.
Jose Cruz Jr. homered in six straight games for the Blue Jays in 2001.
Morales has hit safely in 10 straight games.
