Astros' Verlander says he needs Tommy John surgery, will be out until 2022

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the rest of the season.

The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner announced the news Saturday on his Instagram account in a 90-second video.

"In my simulated game a couple days ago, I felt something in my elbow, and after looking at my MRI and conversing with some of the best doctors in the world, we've determined that Tommy John surgery is my best option," Verlander said.

He threw to hitters on Wednesday for the first time since he was injured in the team's opener on July 24. He threw 50 pitches in the bullpen before throwing about 25 pitches to hitters in two simulated innings.

Astros GM James Click said the MRI that Justin Verlander underwent on Thursday showed differences from the MRI he had in late July and changed the prognosis/diagnosis. —@jakemkaplan

"I tried as hard as I could to come back and play this season," Verlander said. "Unfortunately, my body just didn't co-operate."

Verlander, 37, has been on the injured list with a right forearm strain. He went 21-6 with a 2.58 earned-run average in 2019.

"Obviously, this is not good news," Verlander said. "However, I'm going to handle this the only way I know how. I'm optimistic. I'm going to put my head down, work hard, attack this rehab and hopefully, come out the other side better for it.

"I truly believe everything that everything happens for a reason, and although 2020 has sucked, hopefully, when this rehab process is all said and done, this will allow me to charge through the end of my career and be healthy as long as I want and pitch as long as I want and accomplish some of the goals that I want in my career."