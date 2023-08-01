Mets trade 3-time Cy Young Award winner Verlander back to Astros

The Houston Astros are bringing back Justin Verlander, acquiring the three-time Cy Young Award winner from the New York Mets in a trade deadline blockbuster Tuesday, according to two people with direct knowledge of the agreement.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn't announced the agreement. One of the people said the Astros were sending top outfield prospects Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford to New York.

The underperforming Mets are dismantling the most expensive roster in major league history. They dealt ace Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers on Sunday and followed up Tuesday by shedding Verlander, who they signed to an $86.7 US million, two-year contract in December.

The 40-year-old Verlander earned his 250th career victory on Sunday, and 61 of those came with Houston. He was first acquired from the Detroit Tigers during the 2017 season, when he helped pitch the Astros to a World Series title.

He won his third Cy Young Award and second World Series with Houston last season, then became a free agent.

Verlander opened the season on the injured list and struggled upon his return. He's recently been back in top form, going 4-1 with a 1.49 ERA in his past seven starts. He's 6-5 with a 3.15 ERA in 16 starts overall this season, striking out 81 in 94 1/3 innings.

The Astros have won the AL West in five of the past six seasons but currently trail the Texas Rangers by half a game.

New York at one point had a projected payroll of $365 million bolstered by billionaire owner Steve Cohen, but the club entered Tuesday 50-55 and six games out of the final NL wild-card spot. Cohen paid off around $35 million remaining on Scherzer's contract to facilitate that deal with the Rangers, which returned top prospect Luisangel Acuna, the younger brother of Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. It was unclear if New York was paying down any of Verlander's salary.

Gilbert, 22, was a first-round pick by Houston in 2022 who ranks 68th on MLB.com's Top 100 prospect list. He's a potential five-tool player who dominated at Class A early this season — hitting .360 with a 1.107 OPS — before slumping after a demotion to Double-A. He's hitting .241 with six homers and a .713 OPS in 60 games.

The 20-year-old Clifford was an 11th-round selection in 2022 whose stock has risen since. He's hitting .291 with 18 home runs and a .919 OPS at two A-ball stops this season.

Phillies acquire righty Lorenzen

The defending NL champion Philadelphia Phillies acquired right-hander Michael Lorenzen from the Detroit Tigers for minor league infielder Hao-Yu Lee on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Lorenzen made the All-Star team this season for Detroit. He's 5-7 with a 3.58 ERA in his best year since converting from a reliever into a starter.

The Phillies have a double-digit deficit behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East, but they are in a tight race for a wild card in the National League.

Philadelphia gave up its No. 5 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. The franchise signed Lee out of Taiwan in 2021. The 20-year-old second baseman has hit .283 with a .372 on-base percentage and 14 stolen bases in 64 games for High-A Jersey Shore this season.

Lorenzen has thrown 105 2/3 innings this year, just shy of his career high of 113 1/3. He spent much of his career as a reliever for the Reds, but he's been exclusively a starter for the Tigers and Los Angeles Angels the past couple seasons. He joins a Philadelphia rotation that includes Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola and Taijuan Walker.

The rebuilding Tigers get a prospect in return for Lorenzen after signing him to an $8.5 million, one-year deal before the season.

Padres add Hill, Choi

The San Diego Padres, currently on the outside of the postseason picture, bolstered their roster for a playoff run, acquiring first baseman Ji Man Choi and veteran left-hander Rich Hill from the Pittsburgh Pirates, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.

Heading to Pittsburgh are first baseman Alfonso Rivas, and a pair of minor leaguers — left-hander Jackson Wolf and outfielder Estuar Suero, per ESPN.

Despite their big-budget payroll, the Padres have failed to follow their 2022 run, when they advanced to the National League Championship Series. They enter play against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at 52-55, good for fourth place in the NL West and 8 1/2 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.

They are five games out of the final wild-card berth in the NL.

Braves bolster pen with Hand

The Atlanta Braves added another veteran left-hander to their bullpen by acquiring Brad Hand from the Colorado Rockies before Tuesday's trade deadline.

The Rockies acquired right-hander Alec Barger, who was 3-2 with a 3.29 ERA for Double-A Mississippi. Barger, 25, was a 17th-round draft pick out of North Carolina State by Atlanta in 2019.

Hand, 33, bolsters the bullpen, which also had left-hander A.J. Minter reinstated from the 15-day injured list on Monday. Minter had been out since July 12 while recovering from left shoulder inflammation.