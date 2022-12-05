Mets reportedly reach agreement with Verlander to fill loss of free-agent ace deGrom

The New York Mets reportedly bolstered their pitching staff in a big way Monday, coming to terms with three-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander on a two-year contract.

According to multiple reports, Verlander's deal is for $86 million US and includes an option for a third year.

Verlander, 39, is coming off one of the best seasons of his career and helped the Houston Astros win the World Series.

The veteran right-hander went 18-4 and posted a career-best 1.75 earned-run average across 28 starts to win his third Cy Young award. Verlander was also 10th in American League MVP voting and led the league's pitchers in win percentage (.818) and WHIP (0.829).

He went 2-0 and struck out 25 batters in four starts for the Astros this past post-season.

Verlander is MLB's active leader for strikeouts with 3,198 in his career, good enough for 12th all-time.

The signing puts Verlander back together with fellow three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer. The two played together with the Detroit Tigers from 2010 to 2014.

Scherzer went 11-5 in his first season with the Mets, helping the club win 101 games. New York lost in the National League wild-card series in three games to the San Diego Padres.

New York's signing also softens the blow of losing Jacob deGrom, who signed a five-year, $185-million deal with the Texas Rangers.

Dodgers keep Kershaw on 1-year deal

Clayton Kershaw will pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023 after re-signing for one year and $20 million US.

For the second straight year, the Dodgers didn't extend a qualifying offer to the three-time Cy Young Award winner. Instead, they gave him additional time to mull his future, and he once again decided to stay with the only franchise he's ever played for during his 15-year major league career.

The 34-year-old left-hander was 12-3 with 2.28 earned-run average in 22 starts last season. He struck out 137 and walked 23. Kershaw made his ninth all-star team and started the Midsummer Classic for the first time in his career at Dodger Stadium.

Last April, he became the franchise's all-time strikeout leader with 2,697. He reached 2,800 strikeouts in his last start of the regular season on Oct. 5 against Colorado. Kershaw ranks 24th all-time with 2,807.

Kershaw has a career record of 197-87 with a 2.48 ERA. He won his only World Series title in 2020, when the Dodgers beat Tampa Bay during the pandemic-shortened season.