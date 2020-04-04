Skip to Main Content
Astros' Justin Verlander donating every paycheque to coronavirus relief
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander says he will donate his weekly paycheque during the coronavirus shutdown to organizations that are helping with relief efforts.

Pitcher, wife Kate Upton will pick different organization each week during pandemic

The Associated Press ·
Astros’ Justin Verlander, and wife/supermodel Kate Upton announced Saturday they would give the pitcher’s weekly paycheque to a different organization each week to help with coronavirus relief efforts. (Bob Levey/Getty Images/File)

Verlander and wife Kate Upton made the announcement Saturday in an Instagram post. The couple said it would pick an organization each week and highlight its work.

The American League Cy Young Award winner is among a group of major leaguers getting $4,775 US a day for 60 days, a total of $286,500.

Verlander's salary this year is $33 million, which is $177,419 a day for the 186-day season.

The payments were part of a recent agreement between Major League Baseball and the players' union on how to proceed during the stoppage.

