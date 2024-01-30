Content
Blue Jays sign veteran major leaguer Justin Turner for 2024 season: reports

The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with designated hitter Justin Turner, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday.

2020 World Series champion had 23 homers, 96 RBI last season with Red Sox

Red Sox third baseman stretches to his right to field a ball with his glove during a major league game.
Former Red Sox DH and third baseman Justin Turner will make a reported base salary of $13 million US on his one-year deal with the Blue Jays, according to several media outlets. (Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters/File)

The 39-year-old Turner hit .276 with 23 homers and 96 runs batted in last season for the Boston Red Sox.

He declined his $13.4-million US player option with the team and received a $6.7-million buyout instead.

Turner served as DH for most of the year but also spent some time in the infield, mostly at first base.

The Blue Jays have yet to confirm the agreement, which reports said was worth $13 million and included an additional $1.5 million in potential bonuses.

Turner made his big-league debut in 2009 with Baltimore and has also played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets. He won a World Series with the Dodgers in 2020.

