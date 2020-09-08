Brewers release ex-Blue Jay Justin Smoak after Vogelbach acquisition
The Milwaukee Brewers released first baseman Justin Smoak on Tuesday after designating him for assignment last week. Smoak hit .186 in 33 games this season with five home runs and 15 runs batted in.
Smoak hit .186 in 33 games for the Brewers this season with five home runs and 15 runs batted in. Milwaukee claimed first baseman Daniel Vogelbach off waivers last week.
The Brewers entered Tuesday night's game at Detroit trailing the final playoff spot in the National League by 1 1/2 games.
Smoak's struggles came after he hit 85 homers over the previous three seasons with Toronto, although his home run totals and batting average slipped over the course of that span.
