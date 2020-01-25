Canada's Justin Morneau named to Twins Hall of Fame
Longtime 1st baseman, 2006 AL MVP hit 221 homers in 1,278 games with Minnesota
Former Minnesota Twins first baseman Justin Morneau has been elected to the club's Hall of Fame.
Morneau, from New Westminster, B.C., played 14 seasons in the major leagues, including 11 with the Twins from 2003 to 2013. He finished his Twins career hitting .278 with 289 doubles, 16 triples and 221 home runs. He also had 860 runs batted in, 669 runs scored and 501 walks in 1,278 games.
He's still with the Twins as a special assistant to baseball operations, and this season will mark his third as an analyst for select Twins television broadcasts on FOX Sports North.
The Twins Hall of Fame honours players, managers, coaches and others who have contributed to the organization's success. Morneau will become the hall's 34th member when he is inducted.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MNTwins?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MNTwins</a> HOFer Justin Morneau hits a monster HR at Camden Yards back in 2004...in the baby blues! <a href="https://t.co/LBCh5TwIL1">pic.twitter.com/LBCh5TwIL1</a>—@MNTwinsZealot
