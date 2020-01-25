Skip to Main Content
Canada's Justin Morneau named to Twins Hall of Fame
MLB

Former Minnesota Twins first baseman Justin Morneau of New Westminster, B.C., has been elected to the club's Hall of Fame and will be inducted during a ceremony at Target Field before the May 23 game against the Chicago White Sox.

Longtime 1st baseman, 2006 AL MVP hit 221 homers in 1,278 games with Minnesota

The Associated Press ·
Justin Morneau will be inducted into the Twins’ Hall of Fame on May 23. The native of New Westminster, B.C., remains with the team as a special assistant to baseball. (Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images/File)

Morneau, from New Westminster, B.C., played 14 seasons in the major leagues, including 11 with the Twins from 2003 to 2013. He finished his Twins career hitting .278 with 289 doubles, 16 triples and 221 home runs. He also had 860 runs batted in, 669 runs scored and 501 walks in 1,278 games.

The 2006 American League most valuable player was named to four-straight AL all-star teams (2007-10) and earned two Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger Awards, in 2006 and 2008.

He's still with the Twins as a special assistant to baseball operations, and this season will mark his third as an analyst for select Twins television broadcasts on FOX Sports North.

The Twins Hall of Fame honours players, managers, coaches and others who have contributed to the organization's success. Morneau will become the hall's 34th member when he is inducted.

