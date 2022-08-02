Deadline-day blockbuster: Padres reportedly deal for superstar Juan Soto, Josh Bell

The San Diego Padres have agreed to acquire superstar outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.

The move comes one day after the Padres landed all-star closer Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers for left-hander Taylor Rogers, right-hander Dinelson Lamet and two prospects — southpaw Robert Gasser and outfielder Esteury Ruiz.

Considered the big catch leading up to Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET trade deadline, Soto is batting .246 with 21 home runs and 46 runs batted in this season.

A two-time all-star, Soto reportedly rejected a 15-year, $440-million US extension offer from the Nationals last month.

The Nationals are set to receive left-hander MacKenzie Gore, outfielder Robert Hassell III, shortstop C.J. Abrams, outfielder James Wood, right-hander Jarlin Susana and veteran major league first baseman Eric Hosmer in the deal. However, the Nationals are on Hosmer's no-trade list and he would have approve of a move to Washington.

"It is the biggest haul in sports since the Herschel Walker trade."<a href="https://twitter.com/JimBowdenGM?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JimBowdenGM</a> breaks down the absolute HAUL the Nationals netted after dealing Juan Soto to the Padres. <a href="https://t.co/DyvfLwRiBL">pic.twitter.com/DyvfLwRiBL</a> —@CBSSportsHQ

Twins land O's closer Jorge Lopez

The Minnesota Twins bolstered their bullpen ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline by acquiring closer Jorge Lopez in a deal with the Baltimore Orioles for four pitching prospects.

The 29-year-old Lopez is in the middle of a breakout season, with a sparkling 1.68 earned-run average and 19 of his 20 career saves. He joins a Twins team that had a 3.84 relief ERA entering the game against Detroit on Tuesday night, with Jhoan Duran the lone late-inning option who has been consistently reliable this year.

The surprising Orioles are in the mix for an American League wild card. But they traded slugger Trey Mancini to Houston as part of a three-team deal on Monday before shipping Lopez to the AL Central leaders.

Baltimore received minor league pitchers Cade Povich, Yennier Cano, Juan Nunez and Juan Rojas in the deal with Minnesota.

The 22-year-old Povich, a third-round pick in last year's draft, is 6-8 with a 4.46 ERA in 16 starts at High-A Cedar Rapids this season. Cano, a 28-year-old right-hander, made his big league debut in May and was sent back to triple-A St. Paul on Monday.