Canadian outfielder Josh Naylor exits game for Cleveland after vicious collision
Sent airborne, player's right foot gets caught underneath him and twists wrong way
Cleveland right-fielder Josh Naylor was carted off the field on a stretcher after colliding with rookie second baseman Ernie Clement during Sunday's game in Minnesota.
Naylor and Clement converged in shallow right on a popup by Jorge Polanco in the fourth inning. Naylor went sailing in the air after the collision and his right foot got caught underneath him, twisting his foot the wrong way.
Oh man.... Josh Naylor just had a nasty collision and is in incredible pain.<br><br>Probably don't want to watch if you have a squeamish stomach.... <a href="https://t.co/dTL5LTtNDI">pic.twitter.com/dTL5LTtNDI</a>—@TDWiederhoeft
Naylor immediately called for medical attention and appeared to be in serious pain while writhing on the ground.
The ball glanced off Clement's glove for a single. Clement was playing his seventh game in the major leagues.
Naylor, 24, has hit .253 with seven home runs and 21 RBI in his first full season with Cleveland after being acquired in a trade from the San Diego Padres. He was replaced in the outfield by Bradley Zimmer.
