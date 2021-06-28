Skip to Main Content
Canadian major leaguer Josh Naylor needs ankle surgery after frightening collision

Cleveland outfielder Josh Naylor will need surgery after breaking his right ankle during a frightening collision with a teammate, second baseman Ernie Clement.

Outfielder's right foot planted awkwardly after he was sent airborne in Sunday game

Cleveland's Josh Naylor is sent airborne after a collision with second baseman Ernie Clement in Sunday's loss at Minnesota. The young outfielder from Mississauga, Ont., will have surgery for a broken right ankle. (Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

Naylor smashed into the rookie in the fourth inning of Sunday's 8-2 loss at Minnesota. Naylor was sprinting toward a shallow pop in short right when he hit Clement as the players were trying to make the catch.

Cleveland said the native of Mississauga, Ont., has a "closed" fracture and dislocation.

Naylor spent the night at a hospital in Minneapolis. He'll travel to Ohio on Monday and will be evaluated at the Cleveland Clinic this week by foot/ankle specialist Dr. Mark Berkowitz, who will schedule surgery.

The impact with Clement spun Naylor, whose right foot was planted awkwardly. Naylor immediately reacted in pain, rolling around and pounding his fists into the grass. His leg was placed in an air cast and the 24-year-old was carted off the field on a stretcher.

Naylor, who was acquired by Cleveland last year in a trade with San Diego, has been steady contributor for the Indians this season. He's batting .253 with seven homers and 21 runs batted in and made several big defensive plays.

Naylor's injury is the latest for Cleveland, which has been ravaged with medical issues but is only 2 1/2 games out of first in the American League Central.

The club is also without reigning Cy Young winner Shane Bieber (shoulder), starters Aaron Civale (finger) and Zach Plesac (thumb), slugger Franmil Reyes and Gold Glove-winning catcher Roberto Perez (finger).

