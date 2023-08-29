Yankees release oft-injured 3rd baseman, 2015 AL MVP Josh Donaldson

Third baseman Josh Donaldson's unproductive two seasons with the New York Yankees ended Tuesday when the 2015 American League MVP was released Tuesday.

The 37-year-old hit .207 with 25 homers and 77 runs batted in over 165 games in two seasons since he was acquired from Minnesota in March

2022 along with infielder/outfielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt for catcher Gary Sanchez and infielder Gio Urshela.

Donaldson played just 33 games this season. The three-time all-star was on the injured list from April 5 to June 2 because of a strained right hamstring, then went back on the IL on July 16 with a strained right calf sustained while running out a grounder. He was moved four days later to the 60-day IL.

Donaldson hit .142 with 15 RBI this year. Ten of his 15 hits were home runs. In his first season with the Yankees, he batted .222 with 15 homers and 62 RBI.

New York is responsible for the $3,838,710 Donaldson is owed from a $21 million salary in the final guaranteed season of a four-year, $92-million US contract he signed with Minnesota. New York also owes a $6 million buyout attached to a $24 million mutual option for 2024.

Bichette on 10-day injured list

The Toronto Blue Jays placed all-star shortstop Bo Bichette on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right quadriceps strain.

In his pre-game media availability, manager John Schneider described the strain as "mild" and said Bichette will be shut down for a couple days to "calm it down."

"It's just making sure that he's good," he said. "We'll take it day by day and hopefully there's no setbacks whenever he does get back."

The move was retroactive to Monday.

The Blue Jays also selected infielder Mason McCoy to the roster. He was active for Toronto's game against the visiting Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

Bichette, who leads the Blue Jays with a .314 batting average and 152 hits, was removed from Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians due to the leg issue.

He missed 16 games earlier this month because of right knee tendinitis. Toronto went 8-8 without him.

It was the second IL move in as many days for the Blue Jays. Third baseman Matt Chapman was placed on the 10-day list Monday with a right middle finger sprain.

Entering play Tuesday, the Blue Jays were 2 1/2 games out of a wild-card berth in the American League. The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers were in a virtual tie for the last two spots.

McCoy, 28, hit .226 with 12 homers and 64 RBIs over 108 games this season with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons and Tacoma Rainiers