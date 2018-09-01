Skip to Main Content
Blue Jays trade Josh Donaldson to Indians: report
The Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly dealt all-star third baseman Josh Donaldson to the Cleveland Indians. The trade was first reported by Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports.

Toronto 3rd baseman has played just 36 games this season due to injury

More to come.

