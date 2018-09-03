Josh Donaldson back on DL to rehab calf injury with Cleveland's triple-A club

It didn't take long for Josh Donaldson to return to the disabled list but, no, the former Toronto Blue Jays' star third baseman hasn't experienced an injury setback.

Being placed on the 10-day DL allows the Cleveland Indians newcomer to begin a rehab assignment Monday with the triple-A Columbus Clippers. Donaldson reportedly will start at third and bat against the visiting Toledo Mud Hens at 2:05 p.m. ET.

The move, retroactive to Saturday, eliminates any possibility of Donaldson stepping to the plate at Rogers Centre this Thursday when the Indians open a four-game series against the Blue Jays.

Toronto activated Donaldson to deal the three-time all-star ahead of Friday's midnight ET trade deadline along with cash for a player to be named later after the pending free agent played only 36 games this season due to a nagging left calf injury.

Watch Donaldson's introductory news conference:

Watch the full press conference as Josh Donaldson meets with the press in Cleveland. 7:44

The 32-year-old, who has a .234 average and five home runs this season, will be reunited with former Blue Jays teammate Edwin Encarnacion in Cleveland, which opened play Monday with a 14-game lead over Minnesota atop the American League Central standings.

Donaldson, who is eligible to play in the post-season, has been out of the Blue Jays lineup since late May, dealing with a nagging calf injury. The 2015 American League MVP played in a rehab game with single-A Dunedin on Aug. 28, allowing the Blue Jays to place Donaldson on waivers and trade him.

"If I was writing a book, it's not how I would have wanted it to go, but hopefully it has a happy ending," said Donaldson, who will become Cleveland's regular third baseman once healthy as manager Terry Francona will shift AL MVP candidate Jose Ramirez to second.

Donaldson did not provide a timeline for his return, but seemed to indicate he won't be out too much longer.

"I feel very good about where I'm at right now," said Donaldson, who took batting practice and worked out with the Indians before Sunday's game. "I'd rather not talk about it. I'd rather you just be able to see it and make a judgment for yourself."