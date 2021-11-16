Jose Berrios strikes 7-year extension with Blue Jays, pending physical: report
Veteran starting pitcher was set to reach free agency after next season
The Toronto Blue Jays are locking up starting pitcher Jose Berrios to a long-term deal.
A team source says the two sides have agreed to a seven-year extension worth $131 million US, pending a physical.
Berrios was 12-9 last season with a 3.52 earned-run average, going 5-4 with a 3.58 ERA in 12 starts with Toronto after the Blue Jays acquired him in a trade with Minnesota.
The 27-year-old was Minnesota's unquestioned ace, a two-time all-star who has been as durable as any pitcher in the game. A native of Puerto Rico, Berrios was drafted 32nd overall by the Twins in 2012.
The contract will become only the third $100 million-plus deal in team history.
- The Blue Jays signed outfielder George Springer to a six-year, $150-million contract last off-season.
- Vernon Wells and the Blue Jays agreed to a seven-year, $126-million pact in 2006. At the time it was sixth-largest deal in baseball history.
The Blue Jays have an emerging young core and can add major contracts before younger players such as Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. earn a lot more.
Berrios, who struck out 204 in 192 innings last season, was 55-43 with a 4.08 ERA in his career with Minnesota.
He was due to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2022 season.
With files from The Associated Press
