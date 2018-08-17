Jose Bautista's bench barrage sets RBI record in Mets' 24-4 victory

Jose Bautista tied a major league record by collecting seven RBIs off the bench for the New York Mets, who set a bunch of franchise records Thursday afternoon in handing the Phillies a historic 24-4 rout in the opener of a doubleheader at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

The 24 runs and 25 hits are both franchise records for the Mets, snapping marks set exactly 31 years earlier in a 23-10 win over the Chicago Cubs in which New York collected 21 hits.

Bautista hit a grand slam as part of a 10-run fifth inning:

Bautista's seven RBI are a career high for the slugger, and he became the first major leaguer to reach that total in a game off the bench since John Mayberry on June 26, 1978.

The Mets recorded the lopsided win just 17 days after suffering the most lopsided defeat in franchise history, a 25-4 loss to the Washington Nationals.

The Mets were only up 5-4 before scoring seven unearned runs during a 10-run fifth inning — the most prolific fifth inning in franchise history and New York's first 10-run inning since Apr. 29, 2016. Bautista, who entered when Brandon Nimmo was hit on the hand and bat earlier in the third, capped the outburst with a grand slam. The inning was extended by two errors.

The Mets scored seven times in the final two innings off position players Roman Quinn and Scott Kingery, who combined to get the final nine outs. Bautista drew a bases-loaded walk to bring home the first run in the eighth and laced an RBI double in the ninth to bring home Wilmer Flores with a doubly historic run. Bautista's seven RBI off the bench are the most ever by an NL player.