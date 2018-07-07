Jose Bautista hits 1st walk-off homer, a grand slam to boot

Jose Bautista had never experienced the euphoria of a game-ending home run during his 15 year career. He can add that to his list of accomplishments now.

Bautista's grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted the New York Mets to a 5-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.

"I was aware of it," Bautista of his first walk-off homer. "I guess sometimes it just takes a while."

Todd Frazier walked and Devin Mesoraco singled to open the ninth against Chaz Roe (1-2) before Amed Rosario's sacrifice advanced the runners. Roe then got pinch-hitter Dominic Smith on a comebacker and intentionally walked Brandon Nimmo to load the bases.

Roe tried to come inside with a sinker on the first pitch, but the slugger, who's logged 32 home runs in 157 careers games against Tampa Bay, made him pay.

"Tried to get ahead early with the sinker and got too much of the plate," Roe said. "I knew he was swinging there."

It was Bautista's sixth homer of the season and gave the Mets their third win in their last 19 games at home.

New York wasn't sure what to expect once Bautista was available. He was part of a crop of free agents who were still waiting for a contract once spring training came to end.

Bautista signed a one-year deal with Atlanta on April 18 and was promoted to the majors on May 4. He appeared at third base — a position he hadn't played in years — and barely produced at the plate, hitting just .143 (5 for 35) with a two homers and five RBI in 12 games before he was released May 20.

Lacking some much needed power in the lineup once Yoenis Cespedes went on the disabled list, New York took a chance on Bautista two days later.

In 39 games with the Mets, the 37-year-old has hit .227 with four home runs and 18 RBI. But over his last 17 games, Bautista is hitting .330 (15 for 50) with four homers and 15 RBIs.

And he's certainly amazed Mets manager Mickey Callaway.

"I think that from what we've seen as a Met, it's been outstanding," Callaway said." Top-tier production out of a guy that we got from Atlanta, who let him go. So that's surprising. Now the guy himself, who has a body of a 25-year-old, stays in shape? Can never count those guys out."