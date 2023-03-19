Content
Astros' Altuve needs right thumb surgery and might be sidelined 'a while'

Houston Astros star Jose Altuve has a broken right thumb and needs surgery after getting hurt in Venezuela's 9-7 quarterfinal loss to the United States at the World Baseball Classic.

8-time all-star 2nd baseman hit by pitch from Rockies reliever Daniel Bard at WBC

The Associated Press ·
Men's athlete grimaces after taking a pitch off the right thumb in a World Baseball Classic game.
The Astros said Sunday they would announce a prognosis for second baseman Jose Altuve, pictured, after he has thumb surgery. He was hurt Saturday in Venezuela’s 9-7 quarterfinal loss at the World Baseball Classic after being hit by a pitch from Rockies reliever Daniel Bard, who plays for the United States. (Eric Espada/Getty Images)

The Astros said Sunday they will announce a prognosis for the second baseman after the operation.

The eight-time all-star and the 2017 American League MVP fell after he was struck by a 95.9 mile-per-hour sinker from Colorado reliever Daniel Bard in the fifth inning Saturday night. Altuve grimaced as he walked off with an athletic trainer.

Altuve's injury occurred three days after New York Mets all-star closer Edwin Diaz sustained a season-ending knee injury during the post-game celebration of Puerto Rico's 5-2 win over the Dominican Republic. Diaz tore the patellar tendon in his right knee and had surgery on Thursday.

"It appears it could be a while," Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters Sunday at spring training in West Palm Beach, Fla., where Altuve returned for a medical examination.

Utilityman Mauricio Dubon, who batted .208 games last season, is expected to move into the Astros' lineup to replace Altuve.

