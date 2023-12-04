Ex-Blue Jays manager John Gibbons back in dugout as Mets bench coach

The New York Mets announced the hiring of former Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons on Monday as bench coach under new manager Carlos Mendoza.

The Mets also hired Antoan Richardson as first base coach, Mike Sarbaugh as third base coach and Jose Rosado as bullpen coach.

The 61-year-old Gibbons managed the Blue Jays from 2004-08 and 2013-18. He appeared in 18 major league games, all with the Mets in 1984 and '86, and was a minor league manager, coach and instructor from 1991 to 2001.

Eric Chavez returns to hitting coach after spending 2023 as bench coach under Buck Showalter.

Jeremy Hefner will be pitching coach for the fifth season and Glenn Sherlock catching coach for the second.

Danny Barnes returns as the club's major league strategy coach and Jeremy Barnes as a hitting coach.

Ohtani deal projected at over $500M US

Shohei Ohtani plans to decide where to sign "within the week," MLB Network reported.

The free agent two-way star is projected to receive a record-setting contract worth more than $500 million US with only a handful of teams still considered serious options, per multiple reports.

MLB Network said Monday Atlanta is still in the running for Ohtani, contrary to reports that listed the Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers and Blue Jays as finalists.

Signing with the Braves would put the left-handed slugger in the middle of a lineup that features 2023 National League MVP Ronald Acuna and MLB home run leader Matt Olson (54 homers in 2023).

Ohtani was a two-time MVP (2021, 2023) with the Angels and an American League MVP runner-up in 2022. He has 124 home runs since the start of the 2021 season and struck out 11.4 batters per nine innings as a starter for the Angels last season.

Ohtani had surgery on his elbow and will not pitch in 2024.

But the three-time all-star does have "consistent winner" as one of the traits he's looking for in his next team.

Dodgers' Betts to be every day 2nd baseman: manager

Looking for stability on the infield, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Monday he plans on making all-star right-fielder Mookie Betts his primary second baseman.

"I think it's very safe to say that No. 50, Mookie Betts, is going to be our every day second baseman," Roberts said on MLB Network from Nashville, Tenn.

"It's one of those things where he's a Gold Glover out in right field, but I think when you're putting together a roster, and somebody can be so offensive at second base, you can get more games out of him if he is playing at second base."

Betts, who was an infielder while coming up in the Boston Red Sox organization, was moved to second base for stretches during the 2023 season as rookie Miguel Vargas was unable to take hold of the position.

Proving to still be an adept infielder, while also producing on offence with a .307 batting average, a career-best 39 home runs and 107 runs batted in, Betts ended up playing 70 games at second (62 starts). He even played 16 games at shortstop (12 starts).

The defensive versatility helped Betts to a second-place finish in National League MVP voting.

Chourio signs record deal for rookie

Outfielder Jackson Chourio agreed to the largest contract for a player with no major league experience, an eight-year, $82-million US contract with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 19-year-old has played only six games above the double-A level. His deal includes team options for 2032 and 2033.

He broke the previous high for a player yet to make his debut, a six-year, $50-million deal outfielder Luis Robert signed with the Chicago White Sox in 2020. Robert's agreement was announced on Jan. 2, 2020, and he made his MLB debut on July 24 of that year.

Chourio could start the 2024 season in the major leagues. The deal covers his entire period of arbitration eligibility and what potentially would have been his first two seasons after free agency.

He's the first player in Brewers franchise history to be selected the organization's minor league player of the year twice. Chourio received a $1.8 million signing bonus when he joined the Brewers organization out of Venezuela in 2021.

Chourio batted .283 with a .338 on-base percentage, 22 homers, 91 runs batten in and 44 steals in 128 combined games with double-A Biloxi and triple-A Nashville in 2023.