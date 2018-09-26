Blue Jays give John Gibbons a win in his final game in Toronto

Rookie catcher Reese McGuire hit his first major league home run on Wednesday, and the Blue Jays defeated the Houston Astros 3-1 in John Gibbons' final home game as Toronto's manager.

The Blue Jays announced the long-expected news that Gibbons would not be returning next season before their home finale. Toronto wraps up the season with a three-game road series against Tampa Bay this weekend.

McGuire, a September call-up, led off the bottom of the fifth with his solo shot off Houston reliever Cionel Perez to give the Blue Jays (72-87) just their second hit of the game.

Their first hit was also a homer — a two-run shot from Randal Grichuk in the first inning. Jon Berti, in his major league debut, singled in the eighth for Toronto's third hit.

Watch Gibbons get a standing ovation:

After formally announcing he won't return to the Blue Jays in 2019, manager John Gibbons delivers his lineup card for the final time at Rogers Centre. 2:12

Right-hander Sean Reid-Foley allowed one run and one hit over 3 1/3 innings in a brief start. The rookie struck out five — including three straight in the second inning — and didn't allow a baserunner until he walked Jake Marisnick to lead off the fourth.

The walk came back to bite the Blue Jays, though, as Marisnick stole second, advanced to third on a fly out and scored on an infield hit from Carlos Correa.

Chris Devenski (2-3) started the game for Houston (100-58), which clinched the American League West late Tuesday night after a win in Toronto and Oakland's extra-inning loss in Seattle. Devenski allowed two runs on one hit in two innings of work.

Joe Biagini (4-7) earned the win and former Astros closer Ken Giles, acquired in the trade that sent Roberto Osuna to Houston at the July 31 deadline, pitched the ninth for his 25th save.

Gibbons received a standing ovation from the 22,828 in attendance when he walked out to the batter's box to deliver the lineup card to the umpires before the game. The San Antonio native then waved and tipped his cap to the crowd while retreating back into the dugout.

Players hugged Gibbons on the field after the game while a "thank you Gibby" message was shown on the videoboard. The manager was then doused with a Gatorade shower.

A sign in centre field pays a farewell tribute to Gibbons. (Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Gibbons is in second place on Toronto's all-time list for managerial victories with 792. Cito Gaston leads with 892.

The 56-year-old Gibbons also managed the Blue Jays from August 2004 to June 2008 and was rehired in November 2012. He led the team to back-to-back American League Championship Series in 2015 and 2016, snapping a 22-year post-season drought for the team in the process.

Grichuk put the Jays on the board with his two-run shot in the first inning, sending a 2-2 offering from Devenski deep into the left-field seats for his 25th homer of the year.

Berti, whose contract was selected from double-A before the game, made his MLB debut after eight seasons in the minors. The 28-year-old started at second base and batted ninth in Toronto's lineup.

There was a nice moment between Gibbons and Berti in the fourth when Gibbons walked on the field to pull Reid-Foley. Noticing he was on the videoboard, Gibbons pulled Berti in to get him some screen time.