Reds' Votto eyes rebound from 'shock' of disappointing 2018 season
Canadian 1st baseman spent off-season refining swing
Joey Votto has spent the off-season trying to make sure he doesn't have another subpar season.
The Cincinnati Reds star led the National League in on-base percentage last year but hit 12 homers, his fewest in a full season, and batted .284, his lowest since 2014. He had 67 runs batted in.
"It was the first year where I had a poor offensive year," the Toronto native said. "It is hard to speak on this without sounding arrogant. I've always performed at a certain level. Last year was a bit of a shock. I didn't perform anywhere near to what I'm used to."
Votto, who turns 36 in September, was hit on the right knee by a pitch from Ryan Madson in August and went on the disabled list. His numbers were down even before the injury.
"I did things differently, so I hope it works," Votto said from the Reds' spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz. "Intuitively, I know why I wasn't ready and came up short last year. I just made sure I didn't do that again and learn from my mistakes. I feel very confident. I'm excited to work."
Overhauled roster
"We've added all-stars," Votto said. "We've added guys with long track records. They have a lot of things to gain by playing very well here. Hopefully, we carry that into a winning performance."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.