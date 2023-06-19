Joey Votto to make season debut Monday for Reds after shoulder surgery

It took more than 10 months for Joey Votto to return to the Cincinnati Reds because of multiple surgeries. Now he's joining a team that's a surprise contender in the National League Central.

The 39-year-old former MVP first baseman from Etobicoke, Ont., returned to the starting lineup on Monday, batting sixth for the Reds to open a three-game series with the Colorado Rockies at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Cincinnati has won eight straight, its longest winning streak since 2012. The Reds are just one-half game behind the Brewers in the division standings.

"I feel much more like myself," said the six-time all-star. "I'm back to full health. Ten months is a long rehab. If I'm going to rejoin a winning ball club, my responsibility is to be up to speed with them."

Votto began his second rehab assignment of the season at triple-A Louisville on June 3. An earlier stint there in April was halted after 10 games due to lingering issues following surgery in August to repair his left rotator cuff and biceps.

For the season, Votto is batting .173 in 22 games with Louisville with three homers and 11 runs batted. Votto saw his streak of 14 consecutive opening day starts end due to the injury.

Joey Votto speaks from the heart about how excited he is to join the Reds again

"Every time this team is in position to compete for championships, it makes everything so much better... I feel like this is 2007 all over again and I just got called up."

Reds manager David Bell said Votto will play often, but it will be a day-to-day decision based on matchups. Lefty Austin Gomber starts Monday for the Rockies.

Votto underwent multiple surgeries last August to repair the left biceps and torn rotator cuff in his left shoulder. He missed the last 46 games of the 2022 season and makes his first appearance for the Reds since Aug. 16, 2022. Votto had two separate minor league rehab stints before coming back.

He batted just .205 with 11 homers and 41 RBI in 91 contests last season. His on-base percentage was just .319.

Votto batted better than .300 eight times in a nine-year span earlier in his career. He also has led the NL in on-base percentage seven times.

Votto's career numbers also include 342 homers and 1,106 RBI in 1,991 games over 16 seasons, all with the Reds.

🚨 JOEY VOTTO IN THE LINEUP 🚨

He is making $25 million US in 2023, the final season of a 10-year, $225-million deal. The Reds hold a $20 million option for 2024 with a $7 million buyout.

The 2010 NL MVP, is one of only 20 players in the major leagues with at least 8,000 plate appearances to hit at least .297 with an on-base percentage of at least .400 (.412) and a slugging percentage of .500 or better (.513).

And he's rejoining a young ball club.

"I've been witness to the culture in this clubhouse," Votto said. "Things are changing for the better."