Joey Votto a free agent, potentially ending Canadian's 17-year career with Reds

Joey Votto's $20 million US option for 2024 was declined Saturday by the Reds, making the first baseman a free agent and possibly ending his career with Cincinnati after 17 seasons.

The Etobicoke, Ont., native will get a $7 million buyout, completing a contract that guaranteed $251.5 million over 12 seasons.

"At this point of the off-season, based on our current roster and projected plans for 2024, as an organization we cannot commit to the playing time Joey deserves," general manager Nick Krall said in a statement. "He forever will be part of the Reds' family, and at the appropriate time we will thank and honour him as one of the greatest baseball players of this or any generation."

Votto, 40, hit .202 in 65 games this past season with 14 home runs and 38 runs batted in. He didn't play his first game until June 19, 10 months to the day after surgery on his left biceps and rotator cuff.

A six-time all-star and the 2010 National League MVP, Votto has a .294 average with 356 homers and 1,144 RBI.

Stroman reportedly leaves $21M US on table

Right-hander Marcus Stroman is opting out of his final season with the Chicago Cubs, walking away from $21 million and entering free agency, the New York Post reported Saturday.

The Cubs signed Stroman to a three-year, $71 million contract before the 2022 season, and he earned $25 million each of the past two seasons. With Chicago, he was 16-16 with a 3.73 earned-run average.

In 52 games (50 starts) with the Cubs, he threw 275 1/3 innings, struck out 238 and had one complete game shutout.

Stroman, 32, was the No. 22 overall draft pick in 2012, selected by the Blue Jays. In his career with Toronto (2014-19), New York Mets (2019, 2021) and the Cubs, he has a 77-76 record with a 3.65 ERA in 231 appearances (223 starts).