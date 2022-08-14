Joey Votto plays 1,989th MLB game, breaking Larry Walker's Canadian record

No Canadian has played in more Major League Baseball games than Joey Votto.

The Cincinnati Reds first baseman appeared in his 1,989th major-league contest Sunday, an 8-5 win over the visiting Chicago Cubs. That broke the previous mark, which had been held by Larry Walker of Maple Ridge, B.C.

Officials from the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame presented Votto, 38, of Toronto, with a plaque to commemorate the accomplishment following the contest.

"To break Larry Walker's all-time games record is a testament to Joey Votto's determination, resiliency and enduring skills" Jeremy Diamond, chair of the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame"s board of directors, said in a statement. "Best of all, Joey has carried himself with dignity and class throughout his career and he continues to be a role model and inspiration for players in Canada.

"Congratulations to him on this tremendous accomplishment."

It's the latest career accomplishment for Votto, the all-time leading Canadian in at bats, plate appearances, walks and all-star game selections (six).

NL walks leader 5 times

Votto remains under contract for next season (with a team option for 2024). That would seemingly leave Votto within striking distance of Walker's all-time Canadian records for doubles (471) and hits (2,160).

Votto, in his 16th season with Cincinnati, has currently accumulated 453 doubles and 2,093 hits.

He has topped the National League in on-base percentage seven times, walks five times and has batted over .300 in eight full seasons.

In 2021, he had 36 homers and reached three career milestones when registered his 2,000th hit, 300th home run and 1,000th run-batted in.

"We are proud to honour Joey's tremendous accomplishment, but we hope to make more of these presentations in the future as he continues his record-breaking career," said Diamond.